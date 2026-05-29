Hundreds of sanitation workers engaged with Lions Company stopped work on Thursday and approached their union, alleging exploitation and harassment by the contractor.

Officials flagged that: the company’s bid was over 35% higher than the civic body’s estimated cost. (HT File)

The union marched to the mayor’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding the cancellation of the company’s extension and convening of a special House meeting on the issue.

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Safai Karamchari Union president Monu Bohot said the contract of Lions Company had already expired but was getting repeated extensions from 2025. The union alleged that it had repeatedly flagged issues of exploitation and mistreatment of sanitation workers by company officials to the MC, but no concrete action was taken.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar had declined to grant further extension to the company’s tender, however, the union claimed, some councillors opposed the decision and supported the company. Around 16 councillors had even threatened to boycott the House meetings.

MC reportedly pays around ₹65 crore annually to the company. In comparison, sanitation in northern sectors (done by MC itself) costs ₹10-12 crore. Officials flagged that: the company’s bid was over 35% higher than the civic body’s estimated cost.

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{{^usCountry}} Questioning the stand of the councillors, the union said that a long-pending decision to regularise 134 daily-wage sanitation workers—approved in a House meeting in 2011—has remained unimplemented for 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the stand of the councillors, the union said that a long-pending decision to regularise 134 daily-wage sanitation workers—approved in a House meeting in 2011—has remained unimplemented for 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon being contacted, a representative of the Lions Company said they would not like to comment on the matter.