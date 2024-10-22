Chandigarh: Sanju, Sanjay emerge winners at Caddies meet

In the non-active playing caddies’ category, Ajit Kumar was the winner with a score of 75 while Laxman took the runner-up spot
Sanju with a score 68 and 4 under par emerged as the overall winner in the playing caddies category during the second edition of caddy golf tournament conducted at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Gulfam, with a score of 72, level par, finished second in the same category.
In the playing permission category, the winner was Sanjay Kothari with a score of 74, over Sukhvir.
In the non-active playing caddies’ category, Ajit Kumar was the winner with a score of 75 while Laxman took the runner-up spot.
The tournament was contested by over 100 participants.