Chandigarh: Sanju, Sanjay emerge winners at Caddies meet

Sanju with a score 68 and 4 under par emerged as the overall winner in the playing caddies category during the second edition of caddy golf tournament conducted at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Gulfam, with a score of 72, level par, finished second in the same category. The tournament was contested by over 100 participants. (HT photo)

In the playing permission category, the winner was Sanjay Kothari with a score of 74, over Sukhvir.

In the non-active playing caddies’ category, Ajit Kumar was the winner with a score of 75 while Laxman took the runner-up spot.

