Chandigarh’s performance falters in both Class 10, 12 CBSE results 2023

The overall pass percentage of Chandigarh schools in the CBSE exams this year has dropped in both Class 10 and 12. As per data shared by CBSE, a total of 22,588 Chandigarh students appeared in the Class 12 exams this year and 19,434 passed. (HT File)

The Class-12 pass percentage registered a bigger slide as 86.4% students cleared the exams, compared to 92.87% in 2022.

In the case of Class 10, the results dropped from 82.42% to 80.86% since last year.

Girls had a significantly higher pass percentage of 89.02% as compared to 83.5% for boys. However, the pass percentage for both plunged from last year when it was 94.97% and 91.05%, respectively.

School wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas ranked the highest with a pass percentage of 97.95%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (95.76%), independent schools (93.05%), government schools (82.58%) and government-aided schools (81.90%).

Here too, the results registered a decline. In 2022, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 100%, Kendriya Vidyalayas 97.64%, independent schools 95.69% and government schools 91.17%.

Girls outscored boys in the Class-10 results as well, achieving an 82.01% pass percentage compared to the latter’s 79.84%.

In Class 10 as well, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had the best result with a 100% pass percentage, same as last year. Kendriya Vidyalayas scored 99.59%, higher than 97.7% in 2022.

Independent schools performed better than government schools with a pass percentage of 97% as against 70.47% for government schools. Both, however, produced better results last year, when they had scored 97.7% and 73.83%, respectively.

Speaking about this, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “As per our analysis, the performance of government schools is a little better than last year, but we will examine the results in detail. The overall dip in results is also partly because of online examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Class 12: GMSSS-33 best performer among govt schools

With a pass percentage of 97.63%, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, emerged as the best performing government school this year, followed by GMSSS MHC (96.45%) and GMSSS, Sector 16 (95.36%).

Only two students sat for the Class 12 exams from GMSSS, Maloya, and only one passed, placing the school on the bottom of the table with a pass percentage of 50%. GMSSS, RC-1 Maloya, had the second-lowest pass percentage of 58.63%.

GMSSS-16 on top in Class 10

GMSSS, Sector 16, was placed first in the Class 10 results with a pass percentage of 99.03%, a significant improvement from 89% last year. GGMSSS, Sector 20-B, came in second (98.7%), followed by GMSSS, Sector 37-B (97.97%).

Government High School, Dadumajra, and GSSS, Sector 45, were the worst performers, scoring only 30.16% and 33.77%, respectively. The results of both schools have taken a big hit compared to 2022, when their pass percentage was 61.2% and 66.37%, respectively.