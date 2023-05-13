Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s performance falters in both Class 10, 12 CBSE results 2023

Chandigarh’s performance falters in both Class 10, 12 CBSE results 2023

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
May 13, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Chandigarh’s Class-12 pass percentage registered a slide from 86.4% students clearing the exams, compared to 92.87% in 2022; in the case of Class 10, the results dropped from 82.42% to 80.86% since last year.

The overall pass percentage of Chandigarh schools in the CBSE exams this year has dropped in both Class 10 and 12.

As per data shared by CBSE, a total of 22,588 Chandigarh students appeared in the Class 12 exams this year and 19,434 passed. (HT File)


The Class-12 pass percentage registered a bigger slide as 86.4% students cleared the exams, compared to 92.87% in 2022.

In the case of Class 10, the results dropped from 82.42% to 80.86% since last year.

As per data shared by CBSE, a total of 22,588 students appeared in the Class 12 exams this year and 19,434 passed.

Girls had a significantly higher pass percentage of 89.02% as compared to 83.5% for boys. However, the pass percentage for both plunged from last year when it was 94.97% and 91.05%, respectively.

School wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas ranked the highest with a pass percentage of 97.95%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (95.76%), independent schools (93.05%), government schools (82.58%) and government-aided schools (81.90%).

Here too, the results registered a decline. In 2022, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 100%, Kendriya Vidyalayas 97.64%, independent schools 95.69% and government schools 91.17%.

Girls outscored boys in the Class-10 results as well, achieving an 82.01% pass percentage compared to the latter’s 79.84%.

In Class 10 as well, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had the best result with a 100% pass percentage, same as last year. Kendriya Vidyalayas scored 99.59%, higher than 97.7% in 2022.

Independent schools performed better than government schools with a pass percentage of 97% as against 70.47% for government schools. Both, however, produced better results last year, when they had scored 97.7% and 73.83%, respectively.

Speaking about this, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “As per our analysis, the performance of government schools is a little better than last year, but we will examine the results in detail. The overall dip in results is also partly because of online examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Class 12: GMSSS-33 best performer among govt schools

With a pass percentage of 97.63%, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, emerged as the best performing government school this year, followed by GMSSS MHC (96.45%) and GMSSS, Sector 16 (95.36%).

Only two students sat for the Class 12 exams from GMSSS, Maloya, and only one passed, placing the school on the bottom of the table with a pass percentage of 50%. GMSSS, RC-1 Maloya, had the second-lowest pass percentage of 58.63%.

GMSSS-16 on top in Class 10

GMSSS, Sector 16, was placed first in the Class 10 results with a pass percentage of 99.03%, a significant improvement from 89% last year. GGMSSS, Sector 20-B, came in second (98.7%), followed by GMSSS, Sector 37-B (97.97%).

Government High School, Dadumajra, and GSSS, Sector 45, were the worst performers, scoring only 30.16% and 33.77%, respectively. The results of both schools have taken a big hit compared to 2022, when their pass percentage was 61.2% and 66.37%, respectively.

Topics
class 10 class 12 pass percentage + 1 more
class 10 class 12 pass percentage
