Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive

Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh CHB societies held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred and needs-based changes be made
Published on May 04, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred.

A spokesman said a representation regarding the same would be sent to the board. An action committee of the councillors across party lines in such societies’ wards would be formed and sector-wise hunger strikes would be organised against the move.

The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the ‘Delhi model’ basis. The residents also decided to take up the matter with the Union home minister Amit Shah and city MP Kirron Kher.

It was on April 29 that CHB had directed the allottees in Sector 41-A to remove the illegal constructions and rectify their units within seven days, failing which the demolition would be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

The CHB notice had come in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana high court directing demolition of the third floors in 76 buildings in a Sector-41 society terming them as illegal constructions.

The HC had also ordered CHB to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications have been done in violation of norms, within a month.

Two more colonies receive notices

The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished. The colonies where notices were put up are Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area phase 1 and Janta colony, sector 25. The residents have been asked to vacate the land immediately as administration has decided to clear all encroachments on government land within 21 days. Earlier on Sunday administration had demolished colony numbers, considered one of the biggest colony.

