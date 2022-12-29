Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sees slight rise in mercury, respite to be short-lived

Chandigarh sees slight rise in mercury, respite to be short-lived

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:13 AM IST

Bringing respite to city residents after days of teeth-chattering cold, the mercury rose to 19.4°C from 15.8°C on Wednesday. The relief, however, will be short-lived as the temperature is expected to plummet from December 31.

The city recorded a low of 5.1°C on Wednesday, which is a degree below normal. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bringing respite to city residents after days of teeth-chattering cold, the mercury rose to 19.4°C from 15.8°C on Wednesday. The relief, however, will be short-lived as the temperature is expected to plummet from December 31.

The city recorded a low of 5.1°C on Wednesday, which is a degree below normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the weather will remain clear for the next two days. IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather is expected to remain clear over the next two days with moderately foggy conditions in the morning and at night. The temperature is expected to drop after that and the fog might also intensify.”

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 18 to 19°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 7 degrees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP