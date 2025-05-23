Chandigarh: Seminar on higher education reform held

A seminar on higher education reform titled “Making Chandigarh colleges autonomous” was organised at Punjab Raj Bhavan under the aegis of UT department of higher education on Thursday. Stakeholders deliberated on pathways for strengthening institutional frameworks in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the event. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasised the transformative goals of NEP 2020, underlining the importance of empowering colleges to achieve academic excellence, institutional flexibility, and responsiveness to the evolving demands of students and society. (HT Photo)

R Manoj Kumar, joint secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), delivered a presentation on the role of UGC in the promotion of autonomous colleges. He stressed that NEP 2020 envisions higher education institutions as self-regulated and quality-driven, with autonomy being a key enabler.

Ravindra Singh Pardeshi, former principal of Fergusson College, Pune, shared practical insights on the institutional journey toward autonomy. He highlighted the tangible benefits observed in empowered colleges, including curriculum relevance, improved learning outcomes, enhanced employability, and institutional resilience.

Renu Vig, vice-chancellor, Panjab University, discussed the current education system structure and stressed the need for alignment with NEP goals. Dalip Kumar, member of the UT State Higher Education Council, highlighted the need for institutional restructuring, resource enhancement, and innovation in teaching-learning practices.

Principals and faculty members from all government and private colleges across the city participated in the seminar.