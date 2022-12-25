Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh shocker : Three of family end life in a span of few hours

Chandigarh shocker : Three of family end life in a span of few hours

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 01:32 AM IST

Man consumed chemical on Friday, blamed in-laws in suicide note; wife, son kill self after his death; the victims were identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, 58, a retired SDO from Haryana electricity department, Anjana Sharma, 51, and Pulkit Sharma, 25.

A day after a 58-year-old man killed himself by consuming a chemical at his residence in Sector 48-C, his wife and son also ended their lives in a similar fashion on Saturday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after a 58-year-old man killed himself by consuming a chemical at his residence in Sector 48-C, his wife and son also ended their lives in a similar fashion on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, 58, a retired SDO from Haryana electricity department, Anjana Sharma, 51, and Pulkit Sharma, 25.

As per the police, Suresh had consumed a chemical on Friday and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed. In a suicide note that has been recovered, he blamed his in-laws for driving him over the edge. “He accused his in-laws of disturbing his marital life, misbehaving with him and also assault,” shared a cop privy to the investigations.

Unable to bear the loss, his wife and son also ended their lives on Saturday morning.

The wife and son’s suicide came to the fore when neighbours went to their house to offer condolences for Suresh’s death.

“The mother and son were found lying on the floor. The doors of the house were also open. On seeing them unconscious, with a bottle of chemical lying beside them, the neighbours alerted the police,” revealed the cop.

On the basis of Suresh’s brother’s complaint, police have booked his father-in-law Mehar Chand, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, brother in-law Deepak and two sisters-in-law Rekha and Manju, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 11 police station.

Post-retirement, the victim had started a chemical factory, to supply chemical to paint manufacturers. Thus, the chemical was present at his house, according to the police.

All three bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital and post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP