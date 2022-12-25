Chandigarh shocker : Three of family end life in a span of few hours

A day after a 58-year-old man killed himself by consuming a chemical at his residence in Sector 48-C, his wife and son also ended their lives in a similar fashion on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, 58, a retired SDO from Haryana electricity department, Anjana Sharma, 51, and Pulkit Sharma, 25.

As per the police, Suresh had consumed a chemical on Friday and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed. In a suicide note that has been recovered, he blamed his in-laws for driving him over the edge. “He accused his in-laws of disturbing his marital life, misbehaving with him and also assault,” shared a cop privy to the investigations.

Unable to bear the loss, his wife and son also ended their lives on Saturday morning.

The wife and son’s suicide came to the fore when neighbours went to their house to offer condolences for Suresh’s death.

“The mother and son were found lying on the floor. The doors of the house were also open. On seeing them unconscious, with a bottle of chemical lying beside them, the neighbours alerted the police,” revealed the cop.

On the basis of Suresh’s brother’s complaint, police have booked his father-in-law Mehar Chand, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, brother in-law Deepak and two sisters-in-law Rekha and Manju, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 11 police station.

Post-retirement, the victim had started a chemical factory, to supply chemical to paint manufacturers. Thus, the chemical was present at his house, according to the police.

All three bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital and post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday.

