Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini shines in Bangladesh

Local shuttler Abhishek Saini bagged laurels for the city by winning the BWF Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Badminton Tournament, held at Dhaka (Bangladesh), from December 1 to 5. Saini ousted Rithvik Sanjeevi in straight games 21-15 21-18 to claim the title .Earlier, in the semifinals, he overpowered a tough challenge by Kartike Gulshan and registered a comeback 17-21 21-15 21-15 victory. Saini has already won many titles in various State Championships and won gold medals in the All India inter-varsity Championships. He has also represented India in the World University Tournament. This is first time he created history by winning this Badminton World Federation approved international tournament. President, Chandigarh Badminton Association, Priyank Bharti and Surinder Mahajan, secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, congratulated Saini and his Coach Vivek for the fear. Mahajan, meanwhile, announced that the CBA will honour Saini for winning the gold medal.

Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, for smuggling liquor. The accused is identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Sandy. He was arrested by police team as part of increased vigil in wake of upcoming civic body elections. Police recovered 10 boxes of illicit liquor from his possession. A case under excise act was registered in police station sector 49, Chandigarh. The accused was later granted bail.

Chandigarh: Two club owners in Chandigarh and Panchkula were booked for allegedly operating beyond permissible hours. In the first case, police booked Pulkit Mahajan, 29, the owner of Kakuna Club, Sector-26, Chandigarh, under Section 188 (disobedience to public orders) of the Indian Penal Code. In the second case, police registered a case against Shem, 30, owner of the Club Resident, Sector 12, Panchkula, and general manager of the club Mohit Sharma, 33, of Dhakoli. HTC

Chandigarh Anmoldeep Singh, resident of Sector-15, Chandigarh reported that his mobile phone and cash to the tune of ₹24,000 from his room on December 1. A case under Section 380 (theft) of IPC was registered in police station Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: Honey, a resident of Morigate, Manimajra, on Sunday reported his car stolen. In his complaint, he stated that his Maruti Zen was parked by the NAC parking lot before getting stolen. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Manimajra police station. HTC

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Divesh Sharma, a 27-year-old resident of Balongi, in relation to a bicycle theft. Ganesh Tiwari, a resident of Sector 56, had reported his bicycle being stolen from outside his house on intervening night of November 29-November 30. A case under Sections 379 (theft) added 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) IPC had earlier been registered at the Sector 39 police station . HTC

Mohali : Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday handed over the keys of the cemetery, located at Balongi, to the representatives of the Christian Association in attendance of senior deputy and deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and Kamaljit Singh Bedi, respectively. Amarjit Singh Sidhu acknowledged the role of Balbir Singh Sidhu, the local MLA, who helped in getting the land allocated for the cemetery. He said, “The boundary of this cemetery has been completed, and from now on, it would be maintained by this association and the people of the Christian community would be able to perform the last rites according to their rituals.”

Chandigarh A blood donation camp was organised by Kerala Samajam in association with the department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh ,and UT state blood transfusion council and 68 units of blood was collected in the camp. The society which represents Keralites residing in the tricity has also been conducting other activities to extend financial and medical assistance to the needy.

Chandigarh: BJP state president Arun Sood on Monday said that Chandigarh municipal corporation elections will be fought under micro-management formula to ensure party’s convincing win. After the completion of scrutiny of nomination papers, Sood briefed the candidates and party workers that all workers must connect with the policies of the party by making direct contact with the voters at the booth level. HTC

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party candidates on Monday took out Ashirwad Yatra in their respective wards for upcoming municipal corporation elections. All candidates took the blessings of God by visiting temples, gurdwaras and mosques in their areas and prayed for victory in MC polls. All candidates had jointly decided to take out Ashirwaad Yatra in all city wards. After this, all candidates also carried out door-to-door campaign. HTC

Chandigarh With the election of the Chandigarh municipal corporation scheduled for December 24, the Chandigarh Youth Congress (CYC) on Monday held a meeting which was presided by Vaibhav Walia, incharge, Chandigarh, and Manoj Lubana, president, CYC. Walia said, “The team is fully energised. We have divided them into different wards with separate in-charge for each ward. The team will deliver on all fronts. The coming elections will prove victorious for the Congress.”

Chandigarh A one-day Webinar was organised by the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP) Panjab University (PU) on Monday to commemorate Mahaprinirvan Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. professor Ashok Kumar, director, CSSEIP, and professor in Hindi, talked about the importance of changing the mindset of people to change society and shared the significance of this day elaborately by paying homage to the Father of our Constitution and remembering works of Dr Ambedkar.

Chandigarh Professor Ashok Kumar, associate dean, Student Welfare, Panjab University, made a surprise visit to the Student Centre along with Vikram Singh, chief of university security and staff of Student Welfare office, on Monday. The team inspected the shops which were recently allowed to open. Shopkeepers were instructed to maintain cleanliness in and around their shops and to strictly follow Covid protocols.