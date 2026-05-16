Chandigarh: Signboards to be installed in Punjabi as well in PU, says VC Renu Vig

After receiving multiple opposition for not installing signboards in Punjabi language in departments and offices, Panjab University (PU) has decided to include Punjabi along with Hindi, English and Braille.

The row over non-inclusion of Punjabi in multilingual signboards being installed outside departments erupted in PU on May 11. (HT File)

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The new signboards are being installed as part of making campus infrastructure accessible to persons with disability by the university’s equal opportunity cell (EOC) for persons with disabilities. PU vice chancellor prof Renu Vig said “The project is being executed by EOC. Pending delivery of signboards will be in four languages, Modifications will be done on already fixed signboards.”

The row over non-inclusion of Punjabi in multilingual signboards being installed outside departments erupted in PU on May 11, when students of Sath party along with Panjab University student council vice president, Ashmeet Singh defaced newly installed signboards in English, Hindi and Braille at university institute of legal services (UILS) for excluding Punjabi. The video was widely circulated on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang wrote to the vice president of India and chancellor of PU, CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, urging him to immediately intervene in the matter and restore Punjabi in full prominence on every board. “We will not tolerate the systematic erasure of our mother tongue from our own institution. Punjabi is watching. The soul of Panjab University will not be hijacked,” Kang expressed on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang wrote to the vice president of India and chancellor of PU, CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, urging him to immediately intervene in the matter and restore Punjabi in full prominence on every board. “We will not tolerate the systematic erasure of our mother tongue from our own institution. Punjabi is watching. The soul of Panjab University will not be hijacked,” Kang expressed on X. {{/usCountry}}

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