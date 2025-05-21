Menu Explore
Chandigarh sizzles at 41°C

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2025 09:00 AM IST

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain above 40°C in the coming days, even though there are chances of light rain today, due to an active Western Disturbance (WD) in the region.

Residents sweat it out as mercury levels soared to 41°C on Tuesday with the high humidity levels making it even worse.

A peacock spotted in Mohali on Tuesday. Temperatures soared to 41°C on Tuesday with the high humidity levels making it even worse. Met officials said the mercury is expected to remain above the 40-degree mark for the next few days. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
A peacock spotted in Mohali on Tuesday. Temperatures soared to 41°C on Tuesday with the high humidity levels making it even worse. Met officials said the mercury is expected to remain above the 40-degree mark for the next few days. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

While the day temperature was 2.1 degrees above normal, the minimum temperature rose to 29.5°C, 4.4 degrees above normal, the highest of the season.

While the day temperature was 2.1 degrees above normal, the minimum temperature rose to 29.5°C, 4.4 degrees above normal, the highest of the season.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 41°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 28°C and 30°C.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sizzles at 41°C
