Chandigarh: Snatchers chased down by victim in Sector 28, 2 held

High drama was witnessed on Wednesday evening when a victim of snatching and a local bike rider chased and managed to catch two youths who were trying to escape with the help of an auto-rickshaw after committing a snatching in Sector 28.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Amit, 27 and Aman, alias Tony, 23, both residents of Ram Darbar, Phase-2. During the search, the stolen cash, Aadhar card and a spring knife was recovered from them.

The victim Ram Kumar, 59, a resident of Mouli Jagra, in his complaint to the police said that he was returning from Sector 28 after buying daily essentials at around 4 pm on Wednesday. As soon as he reached near the Verka booth, two youths riding a temporary number auto-rickshaw got down and snatched ₹2850 and Aadhar card from him by pushing him. After the incident, the accused tried to flee in their vehicle. When Kumar shouted, people gathered around.

Meanwhile, a bike rider stopped and he took the victim on his bike and chased the auto. Both of them together stopped the auto near Sector-28 petrol pump and caught the accused by shouting.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused did not have any valid permit or license to drive the auto. Police have registered a case against both of them under sections 304(2), 317(2), 3(5) of the BNS 2023 and Arms Act and started investigation.