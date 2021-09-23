Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Snatching accused flees police custody
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Snatching accused flees police custody

The accused of snatching was taken to a hospital in Chandigarh owing to his poor health condition, from where he fled the police custody
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Yusuf, 24, of Dera Bassi, was arrested by Mohali police for snatching a mobile phone on September 18. (Image for representational purpose)

A snatching accused taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 for treatment escaped after pushing aside a Punjab Police constable on Wednesday.

Yusuf, 24, of Dera Bassi, was arrested by Mohali police for snatching a mobile phone on September 18.

Constable Dilsher Singh said that he, along with constable Kamaldeep, was deployed with Yusuf, who was referred to GMCH from Dera Bassi owing to his poor health condition.

On Monday, the cop said, Yusuf complained of stomachache and Kamaldeep went to call a doctor. “He then told me that he wanted to use the loo, from where he fled. We chased him, but he couldn’t be caught,” Dilsher mentioned in his complaint.

A case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dowry death: Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana

Crop damage: Farmer thrashes patwari in Ludhiana, booked

Sajjan-Bholu gang carried out Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali: Police

74-year-old loses battle to Covid in Chandigarh; 13 new cases in tricity
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP