Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic

The accused, an AC mechanic, told Chandigarh police that he had also snatched a mobile phone near Delhi Public School in addition to the Sector 41 snatching
The AC mechanic in the custody of operations cell of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias Sameer, 27, a resident of Palsora village.

Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station on her complaint.

On Tuesday night, police at a naka near Satsang Bhawan, Maloya, stopped a motorcycle whose registration plate were intentionally covered with a tape. On frisking the motorcyclist, Wasim Ahmed, police recovered the snatched purse from his possession and later also recovered the stolen mobile phone. His motorcycle was impounded.

During preliminary questioning, Wasim told the police that he had also snatched a mobile phone near Delhi Public School, Sector 40, in November last year. A snatching case in this regard was registered at the Sector 39 police station. This mobile phone was also recovered on his disclosure.

