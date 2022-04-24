Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Sector 45/50 dividing road, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. His wife, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.

The car driver, Satnam Singh, 30, of Sursing village, Tarn Taran, Punjab, was arrested and later bailed out. He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.