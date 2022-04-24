Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life

A 25-year-old biker was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Sector 45/50 dividing road in Chandigarh, police said on Saturday.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. His wife, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.

The car driver, Satnam Singh, 30, of Sursing village, Tarn Taran, Punjab, was arrested and later bailed out. He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

