Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh SSP calls for intensified patrolling ahead of festive season
chandigarh news

Chandigarh SSP calls for intensified patrolling ahead of festive season

Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal also asked officials to be proactive and alert to check increasing incidents of snatching, theft, and burglary this festival season
Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal (in picture) has issued directions to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas, especially during the late night hours. (HT file photo)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 01:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With at least 30 burglary cases reported in Chandigarh this month, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal called for intensified patrolling in the city.

Chahal held a meeting on Saturday with SP (City), subdivisional police officers, SHOs, and incharge of police posts at the police headquarters in Sector 9. He asked them to be proactive and alert to check increasing incidents of snatching, theft, and burglary this festival season.

The SSP has issued direction to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas, especially during the late night hours. The police control rooms (PCRs) have been asked to surveil busy markets and vital installations.

Chahal also asked police officials put up more nakas in crime-prone areas and busy markets.

Along with this, special emphasis has been made to focus on the drug-related cases and intelligence teams have been instructed to keep an eye on such activities in their jurisdictions. Special checking of hotels, guest houses, inns and other hideouts must be conducted, the SSP said.

“In the wake of festival season, instructions have been passed to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. Special focus would be on preventing thefts and street crime, while enhanced police dominance would also ensure women safety,” Chahal said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP