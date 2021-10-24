Chandigarh SSP calls for intensified patrolling ahead of festive season

With at least 30 burglary cases reported in Chandigarh this month, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal called for intensified patrolling in the city.

Chahal held a meeting on Saturday with SP (City), subdivisional police officers, SHOs, and incharge of police posts at the police headquarters in Sector 9. He asked them to be proactive and alert to check increasing incidents of snatching, theft, and burglary this festival season.

The SSP has issued direction to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas, especially during the late night hours. The police control rooms (PCRs) have been asked to surveil busy markets and vital installations.

Chahal also asked police officials put up more nakas in crime-prone areas and busy markets.

Along with this, special emphasis has been made to focus on the drug-related cases and intelligence teams have been instructed to keep an eye on such activities in their jurisdictions. Special checking of hotels, guest houses, inns and other hideouts must be conducted, the SSP said.

“In the wake of festival season, instructions have been passed to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. Special focus would be on preventing thefts and street crime, while enhanced police dominance would also ensure women safety,” Chahal said.

