Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station

As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500. As it is located outside the platform, purchasing a platform ticket isn’t necessary to visit it. Each stall will be set up for 15 days before the space is rented to another vendor.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Haryana CM to address mega rally in Panchkula today

Panchkula Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth ₹325 crore in Panchkula during the Vikas Rally on Sunday. Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the CM will also address a mega rally at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bodybuilding meet today

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association will organise the 33rd Senior Mr Chandigarh and 31st Junior Mr Chandigarh championships at PML SD College, Sector 32, on Sunday. The 6th Women Fitness and 7th Best Physique open category competitions will also be held.

Second day of annual athletic meet at PEC

Chandigarh A variety of field and track events were held on Day 2 of the three-day 73rd annual athletics meet at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday. This included 100, 200 and 800 metre races, shot put and discuss throw.