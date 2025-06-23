Chandigarh starts countdown as MeT predicts monsoon by Tuesday

The monsoon system is set to reach the city by Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This comes even as the system has advanced into parts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but is yet to reach the city. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C. (HT Photo)

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The monsoon system has advanced from the Eastern side. It had already entered Himachal Pradesh which is why it reached parts of Ladakh and even Jammu and Kashmir before reaching the city.” He added that if current conditions persist, the onset of monsoon is expected in the city by Tuesday.

Monsoon is declared when the monsoon system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole. The prevailing wind systems in the region are also taken into account as most of the monsoon rains are brought by Easterly winds.

Another sign is when humidity starts to rise. This year’s onset is likely to be earlier than last year, when it was declared on July 1.

Meanwhile, no rain was recorded in the city on Sunday even as pre-monsoon showers had started on Friday itself. As per Paul, these rains are dependent on the Easterly winds which accompany the monsoon system.

The maximum temperature dropped from 36.9°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday, 3.5 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature rose slightly from 27.8°C on Saturday to 27.9°C on Sunday and was 0.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.