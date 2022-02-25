Chandigarh | State Transport Authority issues 53 challans to cab driver for not paying UT entry fee
The State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday launched a special drive to take action against the cab drivers who have not deposited the requisite UT entry fee, during which challans were issued to 53 violators.
The entry fee, levied for three months, is compulsory for drivers who enter the city from neighbouring states.The fee for three months, which is around ₹1,000, is collected by the department for pick-and-drop from registered cab drivers from Punjab and Haryana.
Speaking about the drive, an STA official said, “It has come to notice to officials that many were not depositing it for several months now so a drive was initiated.”
“Along with challan drive, cab drivers are also being made aware that they should deposit their entry fees regularly to avoid action. They are also being sensitised about traffic rules and keeping all kinds of documents complete,” the official added.
Cab drivers protest against drive
The drive elicited a protest from the cab drivers, who gathered at the STA office and demanded cancellation of their challans.
The officials responded, however, refused the demand, adding, “For a long time, the department has been appealing to them to deposit the entry fee. The department will soon hold a meeting with the officials of the companies and appeal to them to inform the cab drivers about depositing the entry fee from time to time.”
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.