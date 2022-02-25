Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | State Transport Authority issues 53 challans to cab driver for not paying UT entry fee
Chandigarh | State Transport Authority issues 53 challans to cab driver for not paying UT entry fee

Carrying out a special drive aimed at ensuring timely payment of the requisite UT entry fee, the State Transport Authority issued challans to 53 defaulting cab drivers in Chandigarh
As many as 53 cab drivers were challaned in Chandigarh for not paying UT entry fee during a State Transport Authority drive. (HT File)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday launched a special drive to take action against the cab drivers who have not deposited the requisite UT entry fee, during which challans were issued to 53 violators.

The entry fee, levied for three months, is compulsory for drivers who enter the city from neighbouring states.The fee for three months, which is around 1,000, is collected by the department for pick-and-drop from registered cab drivers from Punjab and Haryana.

Speaking about the drive, an STA official said, “It has come to notice to officials that many were not depositing it for several months now so a drive was initiated.”

“Along with challan drive, cab drivers are also being made aware that they should deposit their entry fees regularly to avoid action. They are also being sensitised about traffic rules and keeping all kinds of documents complete,” the official added.

Cab drivers protest against drive

The drive elicited a protest from the cab drivers, who gathered at the STA office and demanded cancellation of their challans.

The officials responded, however, refused the demand, adding, “For a long time, the department has been appealing to them to deposit the entry fee. The department will soon hold a meeting with the officials of the companies and appeal to them to inform the cab drivers about depositing the entry fee from time to time.”

Friday, February 25, 2022
