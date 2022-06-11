Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh student accused of sharing morphed photos of teachers granted bail
chandigarh news

Chandigarh student accused of sharing morphed photos of teachers granted bail

The student was accused of hacking the email ID of a Mohali-based private university’s director and uploading morphed, obscene pictures of his teachers
The Chandigarh student accused of sharing morphed photos of teachers was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court . (iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to a Mohali-based private university’s former student accused of sending morphed photos of his teachers.

The petitioner, Navjosh Singh, had approached high court on April 8 after a trial court dismissed his plea seeking bail.

An FIR was registered against him Section 66 (C), 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 354A (unwelcome physical contact), 354D (stalking), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and (IPC), Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station, Mohali, District Crime Wing on February 26 on the complaint of a representative of Chandigarh University.

The student was accused of hacking the email ID of the institute’s director and uploading morphed, obscene pictures of his teachers, which were then circulated to various students.

The court took note of the fact that he was in custody for three months and had been rusticated by the varsity and that police submitted that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP