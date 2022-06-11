Chandigarh student accused of sharing morphed photos of teachers granted bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to a Mohali-based private university’s former student accused of sending morphed photos of his teachers.

The petitioner, Navjosh Singh, had approached high court on April 8 after a trial court dismissed his plea seeking bail.

An FIR was registered against him Section 66 (C), 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 354A (unwelcome physical contact), 354D (stalking), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and (IPC), Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station, Mohali, District Crime Wing on February 26 on the complaint of a representative of Chandigarh University.

The student was accused of hacking the email ID of the institute’s director and uploading morphed, obscene pictures of his teachers, which were then circulated to various students.

The court took note of the fact that he was in custody for three months and had been rusticated by the varsity and that police submitted that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.