Chandigarh student accused of sharing morphed photos of teachers granted bail
The Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to a Mohali-based private university’s former student accused of sending morphed photos of his teachers.
The petitioner, Navjosh Singh, had approached high court on April 8 after a trial court dismissed his plea seeking bail.
An FIR was registered against him Section 66 (C), 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 354A (unwelcome physical contact), 354D (stalking), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and (IPC), Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 at the Punjab State Cyber Crime police station, Mohali, District Crime Wing on February 26 on the complaint of a representative of Chandigarh University.
The student was accused of hacking the email ID of the institute’s director and uploading morphed, obscene pictures of his teachers, which were then circulated to various students.
The court took note of the fact that he was in custody for three months and had been rusticated by the varsity and that police submitted that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics