Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session

Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan.

A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.

Speaking about stress caused by examinations, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi encouraged students to consider the exams as a celebration of assessment and not as just a test. The PM highlighted the importance of readiness to learn irrespective of the mode of teaching—online or offline.

The PM also responded to questions on New Education Policy, reiterating that we need to mould our focus, work culture and the system of intellectual working in accordance with the changing times.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, principal secretary to governor JM Balamurugan, UT education secretary Purva Garg and school education director Palika Arora and other officials were also present at the event.