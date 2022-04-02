Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session
Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan.
A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.
Speaking about stress caused by examinations, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi encouraged students to consider the exams as a celebration of assessment and not as just a test. The PM highlighted the importance of readiness to learn irrespective of the mode of teaching—online or offline.
The PM also responded to questions on New Education Policy, reiterating that we need to mould our focus, work culture and the system of intellectual working in accordance with the changing times.
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, principal secretary to governor JM Balamurugan, UT education secretary Purva Garg and school education director Palika Arora and other officials were also present at the event.
-
From filing under wrong category to not paying at all, tax defaulters aplenty in Ludhiana
With the municipal corporation commencing verification of property tax returns, at least 9,024 owners who have never paid tax have been identified in the city. So far, the civic body has completed verification for seven out of 37 blocks in the city. Besides, 1,620 property owners have also been caught evading tax by filing under the wrong category. As per officials, MC got a survey of properties done through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre in 2013-14.
-
Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
-
Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law
A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while Gurmeet Singh's two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother's wife) with a sickle. The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur. In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents.
-
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
