Chandigarh | Engineering students of circuit branches got more job offers during pandemic

As per data shared by engineering institutes in Chandigarh, students of circuit branches-computer science and engineering (CSE), information technology (IT) and electronics and communication engineering (ECE)- have received more job offers compared to their peers from other branches in the last three academic sessions.

As per figures shared by University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Chandigarh College of Engineering (CCET)–students of non-circuit branches like civil engineering, mechanical engineering and biotechnology received fewer job offers in the same time period.

Experts say the recent trend has emerged due to the pandemic outbreak, which resulted in more jobs in sectors that can flourish in online mode, compared to line-based production. Acceleration of the infusion of digital technologies into almost all businesses was also a key factor, they said.

In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions, 189 CSE, 190 IT and 147 ECE students were placed at UIET. However, students who got placement from mechanical engineering and biotechnology branches were 24 and 22, respectively.

A similar trend continued in the current academic session, as till February, 131 CSE, 103 IT and 97 ECE students have been placed, compared to only 19 and seven from mechanical engineering and biotechnology, respectively.

Sarbjeet Singh, training and placement officer, UIET, said that they observed an upward trend in the total number of offers and average pay packages for circuit branches.

During the last few academic sessions, the highest packages were mostly offered to the students mostly from circuit branches. Even this year 12 UIET students of circuit branches received ₹32 lakh per annum job offers from Amazon.

Similar trend at PEC

At PEC, 197 CSE, 171 ECE and 160 electrical engineering students were offered campus placements during 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions. However, only 83 civil engineering, 138 mechanical engineering and 44 production and industrial engineering students were placed.

Even in the current academic session, students of PEC’s circuit branches have received more job offers. As many as 16 PEC students of circuit branches bagged ₹46 lakh per annum packages from Microsoft this year.

JD Sharma, head, career development guidance centre, PEC, said that the adoption of online mode by students and the faculty members helped them keep placement numbers intact, even in tough times. “In these years, there has been an increase in placement opportunities in core domains for circuital and in consulting, marketing and analytics for non-circuital branches,” he said.

As per data shared by CCET in February, 88 CSE and 63 ECE students were placed in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions, compared to 16 each in mechanical and civil engineering.

