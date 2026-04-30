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Chandigarh: Swiss Challenge model for waste on MC House agenda

As per the supplementary agenda released on Wednesday, the Swiss Challenge model allows private players to submit innovative proposals

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:10 am IST
By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
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A Swiss Challenge model for the treatment of horticulture and wet municipal solid waste is among the agenda to be placed during the General House meeting on Thursday. The proposal suggests the use of enzymatic organic compounds, which are known for accelerating the decomposition of organic waste in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The General House will take up a proposal for constructing an approach road connecting Tribune Colony to the Sewage Treatment Plant in Raipur Khurd village. (HT File)

As per the supplementary agenda released on Wednesday, the Swiss Challenge model allows private players to submit innovative proposals, which are then opened to bidding.

If implemented, this approach could introduce advanced technology and private sector efficiency into Chandigarh’s waste management framework, it mentioned.

It has been stated that this initiative could help reduce landfill burden, control foul odours and improve overall sanitation standards in the city.

The agenda also states that enzymatic treatment is particularly effective for biodegradable waste such as garden clippings and kitchen refuse, making it well-suited for Chandigarh’s urban waste profile.

Other items on cards

The General House will take up a proposal for constructing an approach road connecting Tribune Colony to the Sewage Treatment Plant in Raipur Khurd village.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Swiss Challenge model for waste on MC House agenda
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Swiss Challenge model for waste on MC House agenda
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