Chandigarh: Teacher from GMSSS-16 alleges harassment, casteist remarks, panel set up

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2025 10:06 AM IST

As per the complaint sent to the UT education secretary, the teacher has alleged that the accused claims to be on good terms with higher officials and she feels threatened; she also alleged that he used casteist language and acted aggressively around her

The UT education department on Friday formed a committee to investigate the matter after a teacher at the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) in Sector 16 accused another teacher of making casteist remarks and harassment.

Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said they have taken note of the complaint and formed a committee to investigate the matter. Brar said he has sought a report from the committee by next week. (Getty image)
As per the complaint sent to the UT education secretary, the teacher has alleged that the accused claims to be on good terms with higher officials and she feels threatened. She also alleged that he used casteist language and acted aggressively around her.

Meanwhile, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said they have taken note of the complaint and formed a committee to investigate the matter. Brar said he has sought a report from the committee by next week.

