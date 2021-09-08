Chandigarh: Teen dead, brother injured in attack at Ram Darbar

A 19-year-old youth was killed while his 21-year-old brother was injured after they were attacked by a group in Ram Darbar on Monday night. Police have rounded up four attackers, of whom two are juvenile.

Police said Sajan, 19, and Vishal, 21, who are residents of Ram Darbar and work as painters in Hallomajra, were out to have some snacks when they entered into an argument with a group of eight youths.

The group reportedly asked them to hand over their money too. The accused then attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and fled, said police.

Injured himself, Vishal carried his injured brother to Government Medical College and Hospital, GMCH, Sector 32, where the latter died around 3am on Tuesday. Vishal is still undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Sector 31 police station. Police said they will arrest all the accused soon.