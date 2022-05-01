Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Thief caught red-handed in Kajheri village

A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village, Chandigarh, on Friday
Chandigarh Police said the accused is a drug addict and had also stolen a couple of mobile phones in Kumbra village earlier. (Representative image)
Published on May 01, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village on Friday. The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh (24) of Kumbra Village in Mohali. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer says he was at home when Iqbal tried to break into his house. He had stolen 400 in cash and some documents when he was caught and later handed over to the police.

As per police, the accused is a drug addict and had also stolen a couple of mobile phones in Kumbra village before this incident. A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was sent to judicial custody.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

IIT Ropar organises workshop on intellectual property

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar organised a workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) on Saturday in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. Rajeev Ahuja, director of IIT Ropar, said that the institute’s IPR cell encourages inventors to come up with out-of-the-box ideas, inventions and innovations. He added that the commercialisation of patents is the institute’s priority.

RELATED STORIES

CCPCR holds mock Parliament session

A mock parliament session under the “Girls India Project” of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) was organised at Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 45-A on Saturday. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson of CCPCR, inaugurated the programme.

Campaign on fuel conservation concludes

The 20-day long Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (SAKSHAM) concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, on Saturday. The campaign was organised by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to bring awareness regarding the acute need for petroleum conservation. During the campaign, various activities were conducted in Chandigarh and districts of Punjab including debates, quizzes and group talks in schools on fuel conservation.

