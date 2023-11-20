close_game
Chandigarh thrash Tripura at U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 20, 2023 08:02 AM IST

Led by a ten-wicket haul by Nikhil against the both innings of Tripura steered Chandigarh to register a massive win of an innings and 236 runs in the opening encounter of the U-19 Cooch Behar trophy at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Sunday.

Led by a ten-wicket haul by Nikhil against the both innings of Tripura steered Chandigarh to register a massive win of an innings and 236 runs in the opening encounter of the U-19 Cooch Behar trophy at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Sunday.

Chandigarh beat Tripura by an innings and 236 runs at U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy .
Chandigarh beat Tripura by an innings and 236 runs at U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy . (HT File)

Chandigarh posted 491/6 (declared) in its first inning followed by a dismal show from Tripura in both the innings with 90 and 165 runs. Chandigarh also earned the bonus seven points by virtue of an innings defeat to their opponent. Team is scheduled to play against Goa in Goa from November 24.

Earlier, while resuming its innings from 66/6, Tripura just added 24 runs to bundle out for 90 runs. Dibangshu Dutta (34) was the top scorer while Nikhil (6/23) took the maximum of six wickets.

Chandigarh maintained its dominance in the second innings as the duo of Nikhil (4/36) and Paras (3/28) troubled the opponent. Post lunch witnessed the innings collapse and bundled out for 165 resulting in a massive win for Chandigarh.

