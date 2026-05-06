Chandigarh: Three booked in HPGCL employee suicide case

A day after an employee of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), allegedly summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the ₹590-crore IDFC bank fraud case, jumped from the eighth floor of the Haryana Secretariat building in Sector 1, three persons were booked for abetment of suicide at the Sector 3 police station on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Panchkula, worked as an accounts officer for the HPGCL in Sector 6 of the district. (HT Photo)

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Among the accused is the recently dismissed HPGCL chief financial officer, Amit Dewan, who was arrested on March 18 by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Haryana. The other two accused — Rajesh and Arvind — too are HPGCL employees.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Panchkula, worked as an accounts officer for the HPGCL in Sector 6 of the district and had been called for questioning by the CBI in the fraud case registered in Haryana on Monday. The deceased was said to be distressed over the CBI questioning.

No suicide note was recovered from the body.

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