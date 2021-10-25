Chandigarh: Three mini Covid centres to continue with temporary closure

Three mini Covid care centres in Chandigarh will continue with temporary closure till December 31, the UT health department said on Sunday.

As fresh Covid-19 cases are gradually ebbing in Chandigarh and the tricity, the UT health department has asked the three centres, being run by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society; Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad; and Be Sure Buddy Private Limited to either close the centres permanently or continue with the temporary closure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, the health department had already announced the closure of three such centres at sports complex in Sectors 8, 34 and 43 from November 1.

“Considering the possibility of the third pandemic wave, the three organisations were given two options—closing the centres and vacating the premises, or to continue with temporary closure and retaining the premises, with own security arrangements for the items and installations, upto December 31. We are glad that the three organisations decided to continue with the temporary closure,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

The organisations had contributed towards the management of the second Covid wave by running six mini-Covid care centres with oxygenated beds. They centres were operated by the organisations in a highly professional manner with the qualified doctors and nurses and also provided food, medicines and other required services to the Covid patients without any charges from the administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}