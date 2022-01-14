Chandigarh: Three theft cases reported in last 24 hours

Even as the police are extra vigilant due to Covid restrictions and night curfew imposed in the city, a number of thefts and burglaries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Hukam Chand, the owner of a pharmacy in Manimajra, reported ₹17 lakh stolen from a bag he had kept under his bed. He said that he had last checked on the money on December 22 and when he checked again on Wednesday, he found the cash missing. However, the thief had left ₹2 lakh in the bag. While no arrests have been made yet, officials said there was no sign of breaking and entering and it is likely that someone inside the house committed the theft. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A resident of Sector 35-B, BBMB Colony, alleged that a boy from the same neighbourhood had stolen gold jewellery from his cupboard. The complainant, Manpreet Singh, said the theft was committed by Mahesh Negi alias Lala. Police are verifying the matter before arresting Lala.

A resident of Sector 19C, Karamjeet, reported that an unknown person had stolen his bicycle which was parked at his home on Wednesday. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Theft cases have been registered for all three incidents.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

24-yr-old girls falls prey to snatchers

The mobile phone of a 24-year-old girl was snatched near Centra Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Wednesday evening. The victim, Pallavi of Kishangarh, said she works at an automobile service centre in the area and was waiting for her brother to pick her up after her shift.

While she was talking on the phone, an unknown person snatched her phone and fled. Her brother, Sonu, reached the spot and tried chasing the accused but he managed to escape. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

150 frontline MC workers get booster dose

Chandigarh The municipal corporation on Wednesday organised a camp to give booster doses of Covishield to its frontline workers. A total of 150 staffers were jabbed during the camp. During the last camp on January 11, 182 employees got booster dose.

Man hangs himself in Sector 41

Chandigarh A man in his 40s hung himself at his house in Sector 41 on Thursday. Police said the man ran an eatery at the Student Centre of Panjab University. While no suicide note was found, his family said that he had been depressed and was also been suffering from an illness, which caused him to take the step. His family found the body and informed the police. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Sustainable development goals summit from Jan 14-16

Chandigarh Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School will organise the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, 2022, from January 14 to 16 in association with Aspirant Learning, an education enterprise that provides a learning platform to a wider section of the society. The summit is being organised in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan for the promotion of quality education for all and to raise awareness about sustainable development goals.