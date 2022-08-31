Chandigarh to come out with dedicated startup policy: Adviser

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Northern Region, organised the “Chandigarh Startups Session” on Tuesday as part of its flagship initiative, Industry Connect Platform for Startups (ICONN) 2022. The theme for the session was “shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem”.

Speaking at the occasion, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal said, “We are keen on creating a robust ecosystem to promote innovation in business. Chandigarh will soon come up with its own startup policy, a dedicated startup hub, a seed fund with a corpus of ₹50 crore , and more. A draft scheme has already been published to invite comments and suggestions from stakeholders. We are looking at data from the economic census, private research platforms, ministerial press releases and views from the key stakeholders to come up with a better policy.”

Delivering the keynote address, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of CII Centre of Excellence on Start-Ups and Entrepreneurship and co-founder, Infosys Limited, said, “It is the collective responsibility of the industry, angel investors, academic institutions, and the government to work together to build a robust startup ecosystem in any state or city. We need to nurture startups in new and innovative areas along with strengthening and growing the startup ecosystem in Chandigarh. The UT will have to work with Punjab and Haryana to effectively utilise resources in surrounding areas.”

Highlighting CII’s role in promoting startups, Rajiv Kaila, Chairman, CII Chandigarh UT said, “CII is currently working with 90 start-ups directly and indirectly working towards helping start-ups with a 5x revenue growth. The COE shall also conduct Masterclasses for government officials on how to work with startups.”

The UT Administration and Industry need to work together in developing a startup ecosystem in Chandigarh for promoting startups in the UT and developing Chandigarh as Startup Shivalik Valley on the lines of Bengaluru and other southern states which are being developed as silicon valleys of India, he added.