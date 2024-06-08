 Chandigarh to crack whip on places playing loud music, disturbing law and order - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh to crack whip on places playing loud music, disturbing law and order

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2024 08:42 AM IST

To maintain law and order, the Chandigarh home department had notified the Controlling of Places of Public Amusement policy in 2016

The UT administration will be taking a tough stance against operators of places of public amusement that disturb peace by either playing music at high volume or cause frequent disturbance to law and order in their surroundings.

The representatives of Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner, senior superintendent of police, health services director, estate officer, excise and taxation commissioner and labour commissioner attended the meeting. (HT File Photo)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In this regard, a meeting of the nodal committee was held under the chairmanship of district magistrate to regulate places of amusement, such as discotheques, pool cafes, virtual reality game/game machine parlours, bowling alleys, and other places where music, singing, dancing, food and alcohol are provided to customers in the prescribed premises with the purpose of running a commercial enterprise for pecuniary gains.

The representatives of municipal corporation commissioner, senior superintendent of police, health services director, estate officer, excise and taxation commissioner and labour commissioner attended the meeting.

The SSP, health services director, excise and taxation commissioner and labour commissioner were requested to conduct survey to identify the places of public amusement running in Chandigarh and submit a list to the office of district magistrate within 15 days.

The deputy commissioner office will then provide an opportunity to such places of public amusement to obtain permission certificate as per policy within 30 days. Places that fail to obtain permission certificate within 30 days of the notice will not be allowed to operate till further orders, it was decided.

Chandigarh to crack whip on places playing loud music, disturbing law and order
