Chandigarh to crack whip on places playing loud music, disturbing law and order

The UT administration will be taking a tough stance against operators of places of public amusement that disturb peace by either playing music at high volume or cause frequent disturbance to law and order in their surroundings.

To maintain law and order, the UT home department had notified the Controlling of Places of Public Amusement policy in 2016.

In this regard, a meeting of the nodal committee was held under the chairmanship of district magistrate to regulate places of amusement, such as discotheques, pool cafes, virtual reality game/game machine parlours, bowling alleys, and other places where music, singing, dancing, food and alcohol are provided to customers in the prescribed premises with the purpose of running a commercial enterprise for pecuniary gains.

The SSP, health services director, excise and taxation commissioner and labour commissioner were requested to conduct survey to identify the places of public amusement running in Chandigarh and submit a list to the office of district magistrate within 15 days.

The deputy commissioner office will then provide an opportunity to such places of public amusement to obtain permission certificate as per policy within 30 days. Places that fail to obtain permission certificate within 30 days of the notice will not be allowed to operate till further orders, it was decided.