Chandigarh to earmark 12 auto pick-up & drop-off points on Madhya Marg

To curb auto-rickshaw traffic in the city, the UT administration is set to establish 12 designated points along Madhya Marg where auto-rickshaws will be permitted to stop for picking up and dropping off passengers. This project will be implemented on a pilot basis.

There are at least 6,000 registered auto-rickshaws in Chandigarh, in addition to 500 each from Punjab and Haryana which are allowed to ply in the city.

The UT engineering department has issued a tender for the project, which will cover the stretch from Transport Chowk, Sector 26, to PGIMER Chowk, spanning 12 sectors in the city. The work is expected to be completed within two months, with an estimated expenditure of around ₹13.15 lakh.

Records indicate that auto-rickshaws are the most frequent traffic rule violators compared to buses and maxi-cabs. According to data from the State Transport Authority, between January 2023 and March 2024, 1,008 challans were issued to auto-rickshaw drivers for violations of the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) set by the UT transport department. This is over five times higher than the number of challans issued to school buses or maxi-cabs during the same period. Also, 81 auto-rickshaws were impounded, a figure significantly higher than that of buses or cabs, underscoring their comparatively unsafe nature.

Madhya Marg, as the main traffic artery with one of the highest traffic flows, was chosen for this pilot project.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha stated, “We are implementing this as a pilot project. There will be 12 designated points on this road alone. The issue was raised multiple times in road safety committee meetings that auto-rickshaws frequently halt anywhere to pick up and drop off passengers, often leading to serious accidents. If successful here, this project will be replicated on other routes as well.”

The State Transport Authority has also been instructed to issue challans to auto-rickshaw drivers who fail to use these designated points once they are established.

Despite HC orders, operators fail to follow directions

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, in October 2021, the UT administration had directed the operators of auto-rickshaws plying in the city to display the name of owner/driver and their contact number along with complete address on the left side of the three-wheeler. The administration has also instructed the operators and drivers to wear proper prescribed uniform (grey pants/shirt) while driving auto-rickshaws, but operators are not following it.

The directions also stated that the name of the operator/driver should be affixed on the shirt pocket. The police verification report has to be present in the vehicle with other relevant documents.