Chandigarh to get second lot of 40 electric buses soon

The city will have 80 electric buses running on local tricity routes by July. The Volvo Eicher firm will provide the second lot of 40 electric buses by July this year. Last year, Ashok Leyland was given a contract to provide the first batch of 40 electric buses.

Pradhuman Singh, director, transport department, said, “The new buses will be cheaper by ₹15 per km than the first lot. The new contract has been given at ₹44.99 per km against ₹60 per km given last year.”

In September 2020, the Centre had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

The first electric bus was inducted into the CTU last year in August. Currently, 40 buses are running on different routes connecting city sectors and other parts of the tricity.