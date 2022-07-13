Chandigarh to mull allowing students to stay indoors during recess
In the wake of the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, which claimed the life of a Class 10 student, parents of school-going children have highlighted the schools forcing students outside of the main buildings during recess.
Parents argued that the incident could have been avoided had the students been allowed to stay inside. The UT education department is now also considering passing directions on the same.
Chandigarh Parents Association president Nitin Goyal said, “Parents have been saying that schools should allow children to stay in the building if they want. Not only could the incident have been abated, some children don’t want to go out during the break now after hearing about this incident.”
While some parents conceded that children also need time outdoors to relax during the recess, Goyal said their argument was that the schools should not force its students to leave the buildings, especially during bad weather.
Speaking about the issue, UT director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We have also received these complaints from parents and although no directions have been issued to schools yet regarding this, we are looking into whether kids can be allowed to stay in the school building.”
‘Going out important for children’
Pinning the blame of the accident on the “neglect” of the UT administration, Independent Schools Association president HS Mamik said, “The neglect should not mean that school rules are changed and children suffer. Children can’t stay in class for 7-8 hours at a stretch. It is important for them to go out during recess. It also helps with their social development.”
Adarsh Kohli, professor of clinical psychology at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), meanwhile, said, “While precaution can be taken around trees and other such dangerous things, given the availability of big-enough playgrounds, schools should continue having recess outside.”
“After staying in during Covid, children also need to socialise. It is good to have a change of surroundings and it is important for the younger kids to play and get some exercise during recess,” she added.
-
Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” This is the 17th such campus of the country.
-
Chandigarh leasehold to freehold conversion: Ex-administrator’s stance 2015 still a roadblock
Even as the UT administration makes fresh attempts at allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold, a 2015 file note by the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil continues to be a major impediment to its efforts. Patil, however, had rejected the proposal in 2015. Listing one of the reasons for rejection, Patil suspected that allowing leasehold to freehold can be drummed up as another scandal.
-
Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains
With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar
Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night. The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and 29 of New Hamida Colony, Gagandeep – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.
-
Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases
/Mohali/Panchkula Tricity's daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday. On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali's cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period. With this, tricity's active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics