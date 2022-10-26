Chandigarh to start fining public transport vehicles sans tracking device from November

From November, all public service vehicles plying on city roads without a vehicle location tracking (VLT) device will be challaned.

It’s been five months since the state transport authority (STA) made it mandatory for all public service vehicles in Chandigarh to have a VLT device and panic button, but so far only 35% of the vehicles have done so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

STA secretary Amit Kumar said, “We have asked the owners of public service vehicles, including maxi cabs, motor cabs, and buses, to install the said devices soon as from next month, we will start penalising the defaulters.”

“As of now, three-wheelers are exempted, but there is a possibility that these may be included in the later stages,” he further said.

From November, all public service vehicles plying on city roads without a vehicle location tracking (VLT) device will be challaned. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the delay in implementing of the scheme, Kumar said, “We were creating awareness, but will now act tough against the violators.”

The STA secretary revealed that while the mounting of the VLT system is ensured for new vehicles at the time of fitness check, for old vehicles, owners will have to get it installed from empanelled vendors under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In 2018, the Ministry of road transport and highways had notified the Motor Vehicle (location tracking device and emergency button) order, and made it mandatory for all public service vehicles to be fitted with location tracking device and emergency alert buttons under Rule 125(H) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. STA, Chandigarh, began its implementation from June 30 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON