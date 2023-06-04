Chandigarh traffic police holds rally to mark World Bicycling Day

Traffic Police in association with Chandigarh Smart City Limited on Saturday organised a cyclothon to mark the World Bicycling Day under the #LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission.

Traffic police personnel and others lining up for the start of the bicycle rally in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Aimed at promoting cycling and urging people to practise and promote an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, the rally saw participation of 450 participants.

Mayor Anoop Gupta flagged off the rally in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“During the event, special emphasis was given to promote cycling, carpooling, doing away with unnecessary honking and switching off vehicles traffic at traffic signals to save fuel, all of which contribute to a healthier lifestyle and healthier environmentally,” a traffic policeman said.

