Chandigarh traffic police holds rally to mark World Bicycling Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Chandigarh Police and Smart City Limited organized a cyclothon to promote cycling and an eco-friendly lifestyle. The rally saw 450 participants.

Traffic Police in association with Chandigarh Smart City Limited on Saturday organised a cyclothon to mark the World Bicycling Day under the #LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission.

Traffic police personnel and others lining up for the start of the bicycle rally in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Aimed at promoting cycling and urging people to practise and promote an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, the rally saw participation of 450 participants.

Mayor Anoop Gupta flagged off the rally in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“During the event, special emphasis was given to promote cycling, carpooling, doing away with unnecessary honking and switching off vehicles traffic at traffic signals to save fuel, all of which contribute to a healthier lifestyle and healthier environmentally,” a traffic policeman said.

