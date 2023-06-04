Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh traffic police holds rally to mark World Bicycling Day

Chandigarh traffic police holds rally to mark World Bicycling Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Chandigarh Police and Smart City Limited organized a cyclothon to promote cycling and an eco-friendly lifestyle. The rally saw 450 participants.

Traffic Police in association with Chandigarh Smart City Limited on Saturday organised a cyclothon to mark the World Bicycling Day under the #LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission.

Traffic police personnel and others lining up for the start of the bicycle rally in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Traffic police personnel and others lining up for the start of the bicycle rally in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Aimed at promoting cycling and urging people to practise and promote an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, the rally saw participation of 450 participants.

Mayor Anoop Gupta flagged off the rally in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“During the event, special emphasis was given to promote cycling, carpooling, doing away with unnecessary honking and switching off vehicles traffic at traffic signals to save fuel, all of which contribute to a healthier lifestyle and healthier environmentally,” a traffic policeman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
traffic police
traffic police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out