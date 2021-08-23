Chandigarh tribunal awards 16 lakh to Ambala man who lost limb in mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of ₹16.09 lakh to an Ambala resident, who lost his limb in a road accident.

Vinod Kumar, 30, of Jhiriwala village, Ambala, filed a complaint against canter driver Ranjit Singh, owner Om Parkash and insurer SBI General Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

Kumar was working as a driver of goods vehicles, earning ₹12,000 per month. He told the tribunal that on the intervening night of February 24/25, 2015, he was going from Kala Amb to Panipat in a canter being driven by Ranjit Singh at high speed and in a rash and careless manner.

Kumar said that despite several requests, Singh did not slow down. At about 2am, when they reached near Tepla village on Saha-Ambala road, an animal suddenly jumped in front of the canter and they met with an accident.

Kumar was severely injured and his left leg from the knee-down was amputated at PGIMER. He said that he was still under treatment and was confined to bed being 100% permanently disabled, unable to do any work or earn anything. A sum of ₹3 lakh was spent by him on his treatment and would need another ₹3 lakh for an artificial limb, he said.

Ranjit Singh and Om Parkash denied all allegations and prayed for the dismissal of the petition. The representative of the insurance company stated that no premium covering the risk of two drivers was received by them. “The driver of the truck was not holding a valid and effective driving licence and truck was being plied without valid RC, fitness certificate at the time of the alleged accident. Denying all other averments, a prayer for dismissal of the petition was made,” the company stated.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay ₹16.09 lakh along with an interest of 9% per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation.