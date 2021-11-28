Chandigarh: Tribunal awards 24 lakh relief to kin of road accident victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, awarded a compensation of over ₹24 lakh to the family of a security guard with the GMCH-32 as she lost her life in a road accident.

Uday Raj and his three children from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, filed a complaint against a bus driver, Harpreet Singh from Patiala, and owner of the vehicle M/s RK Bus Service and the insurer of the vehicle, Oriental Insurance, Chandigarh.

Deceased Renu was 29 years old and working as a security guard at the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and earning ₹15,000 per month.

On August 11, 2018, Renu was riding the pillion while her husband Uday Raj was driving a motorcycle. When they reached near a flyover of Nakia village, a bus bearing Punjab number hit their motorcycle. The couple fell on the road, whereas Renu was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

In the tribunal, the bus driver pleaded that he was never rash or negligent while driving the vehicle. M/s RK Bus Service responded that no accident, as alleged, took place between the motorcycle and the bus and a false FIR had been registered.

The insurer objected that the bus was not having a valid fitness certificate and permit at the time of the alleged accident. The present claim petition has been filed by the claimants in collusion with the driver and M/s RK Bus Service by concealing material facts.

The tribunal awarded compensation of ₹24.26 lakh to the family of the deceased. It observed that the liability to make payment of the compensation to the claimants is several and joint of all respondents.

The tribunal observed: “The claimants are awarded 24.26 lakh along with interest @ 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation as compensation payable by respondents 1, 2 and 3 whose liability shall be joint as well as several.”