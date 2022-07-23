Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark

The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive.

Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity’s active cases to 1,561.

Tricity Virus Tracker (HT )

Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13. At 605, Mohali’s active cases are close behind and also highest since February 13.

Another 278 patients are recuperating in Panchkula, a number never logged since February 8.

On Friday, Mohali had the highest daily positivity rate at 13.5%, followed by Chandigarh with 8.75% and Panchkula with 7.14%.