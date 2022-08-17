Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days

A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was fully vaccinated against the virus but was suffering from chronic heart disease.

On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district’s toll to 1,165.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. While the 68-year-old man was not vaccinated, the woman was vaccinated.

As many as 13 people, including seven from Chandigarh and six from Mohali, have died due to Covid since the beginning of August.

In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. Of these, 75 were reported in Mohali, followed by 39 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. On Monday, 55 people each were infected in Mohali and Chandigarh and 24 in Panchkula. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100. Among the patients still infected, 536 are in Chandigarh, 402 in Mohali and 164 in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}