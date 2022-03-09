Chandigarh tricity: Health camps, awareness sessions mark Int’l Women’s Day

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave away awards to 29 prominent women achievers. The award ceremony, Woman of Substance, was an initiative by the Mohali Obstetrics and Gynecology Society. Purohit said that women are an epitome of strength, empathy, compassion and sacrifice and seamlessly play many roles simultaneously.

Workshop on cardiac health

Over 100 female faculty members from Chitkara University, Rajpura, attended a health workshop on “cardio diseases and women” on Tuesday. Speaking during the workshop, Dr Deepak Puri, senior cardiac surgeon at Max Hospital, Mohali, said that the risk of death due to heart disease and stroke is higher in women as compared to men and attribute to one in three women deaths throughout the world.

Women self-help groups honoured

The Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM) under the aegis of the rural development and panchayats department held a mega function to boost women entrepreneurship and ensure their empowerment.

Rahul Bhandari, financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats, while exhorting the women to be financially independent, said that women who are connected with self-help groups (SHGs) must have a personal bank account as well as an ATM card. Bhandari further pointed out the significance of proper marketing, branding and standardisation.

Role of women in education discussed

At National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Sector 67, Mohali, Dulal Panda, director of the institute, spoke about the role played by women in education. He said that of the five people selected for the World Academy of Sciences this year, four were women.

SSI faculty participates in debate competition

Faculty members and students of Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The chief guests on the occasion were chairman of Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions Kanwaljit Singh and director Damanjit Singh. The faculty members participated in a debate competition on the topic “whether gender equality actually exists.”

Chandigarh Police hold cultural event at GCG-42

Chandigarh Police organised a cultural and educational event at Government College for Girls, Sector 42. On the occasion, the police launched special police women patrolling vehicles. A tree plantation drive was also carried out on the college campus. A mobile mammography van of Tera Hi Tera Foundation was inaugurated and products made by women inmates of Model Jail, Sector 51, including paintings, pots and sweets were also showcased.

Car rally to spread awareness on organ donation

At Panchkula, a car rally was organised by civil surgeon Mukta Kumar, where women drivers spread awareness about organ donation and women’s health issues. The convoy saw huge participation from health officers and officials from Panchkula and various women from NGOs such as FICCI, Inner Wheel and Rotary Club.

Key positions given to women for a day at CU

Chandigarh University (CU) became a women-run university for one day and key positions including chancellor and heads of departments were handed over to women. CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said that the female faculty has played an invaluable role in the past 10 years in taking the university to new heights.

Awareness drive on right of mentally-challenged

As many as 25 women members of “Citizens for Inclusive Living” organised an awareness drive on the rights of persons with mental disabilities. The awareness drive focused on the concerns and experiences of women as caregivers.

PU organises webinar on gender equality

Several departments of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday. The Centre for Women’s Studies and Development and Centre for Human Rights and Duties organised a webinar on ‘gender equality today for a sustainable future tomorrow’. It was attended by about 100 persons from various fields from across the tricity. Meanwhile, PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences and Centre for Social Work, in collaboration the NGO People’s Action for People in Need (PAPN), organised a social outreach programme at Bhainsa Tibba in Panchkula.

Panel discussion held at Home Science College

Women achievers and entrepreneurs from all walks of life participated in a panel discussion at Government Home Science College to celebrate International Woman’s Day. The event was all about sharing the life experiences and success stories of these women and how they overcame all odds to achieve their goals. Principal of the college Professor Sudha Katyal was the chief guest of the event. Kaveri Ahuja Singh, an alumna of this college who runs a famous designer studio currently was among the speakers.

SBI organised medical check-up camp

State Bank of India’s Chandigarh head office the day by recognising exemplary achievements of women colleagues. The theme for this year’s celebrations was “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. All the women staff were greeted at the entrance and plants were presented to them. The bank also organised an interactive session on women’s health and medical check-up camp for women employees. Anukool Bhatnagar, chief general manager, inaugurated the health camp and addressed those in attendance.

PGI holds free physiotherapy camp in Manimajra

The Student Association of Physical Therapy of PGIMER organised a women’s health awareness camp at Indira Colony, Manimajra. A free-of-cost physiotherapy camp was organised and sanitary pads were distribution at the event. The chief guest was mayor Sarbajit Kaur Dhillon.

Awareness camp at Ashiana

Women dermatologists organised an awareness camp for adolescent girls at Ashiana Children’s Home in Sector 15, where they spoke on care for skin, nails, hair and menstrual hygiene and safe disposal of sanitary pads. Kits containing skin care products, sanitary napkins, and eatables were distributed to 84 girls at the orphanage.

PIB felicitates women in media

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) felicitated women journalists and media representatives at the UT State Guest House, Sector 6, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday. An interactive session was held on the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, which was also the theme for International Women’s Day, 2022. The women journalists said that while things were changing and gender roles were gradually equalising in urban areas, a lot remained to be done in rural areas. The media representatives felicitated were Ruchika Khanna (The Tribune), Sumesh Thakur (Dainik Jagran), Shivani (Red FM), Nanu Joginder Singh (Dainik Bhaskar), Veena Tiwari (Amar Ujala), Manisha Gangoti (Radio Mirchi), Swati Munjal (Chandigarh administration), Aakansha Saxena (DDK), Megha (Big FM), and Aishwarya Khosla (Hindustan Times).