Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases shoot past 50 after a month
The tricity recorded 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the active cases to 54, a first in the past 31 days.
Since March 21, with the decline in daily infections, tricity’s active cases had remained below the 50 mark, even dropping to 25 in the first week of April.
But as the daily case tally crossed the 10 mark after 25 days on Wednesday, the active cases climbed to 44 and further to 54 in the next 24 hours.
Among the latest infections, six were reported from Chandigarh, four from Panchkula and three from Mohali.
Now, Chandigarh has 22 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 11.
Two-day special vax camps at 8 Chandigarh govt schools from today
As part of its efforts to increase vaccination coverage among children, the UT health department will be organising special vaccination camps for the 12-15 age group at eight schools on April 22 and 23.
The camps will be organised at GMSSS, Sector 38 (West); GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMHS, Vikas Nagar; GMSSS, Timber Market Sector 26; GMHS, Sector 49; GMSSS, Dhanas; GMHS, Maloya RC-II; and GSSS, Sector 45. Students of other schools can also get vaccination at these schools between 9 am and 3 pm.
Apart from this, Covid vaccines for children are also available at PGIMER; GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; and the Civil Hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.
Recently, the UT administration had said they may soon bar unvaccinated children from attending physical classes at schools after UT adviser Dharam Pal expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination among children.
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
-
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
-
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics