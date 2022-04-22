Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases shoot past 50 after a month

The tricity recorded 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the active cases to 54, a first in the past 31 days.

Since March 21, with the decline in daily infections, tricity’s active cases had remained below the 50 mark, even dropping to 25 in the first week of April.

But as the daily case tally crossed the 10 mark after 25 days on Wednesday, the active cases climbed to 44 and further to 54 in the next 24 hours.

Among the latest infections, six were reported from Chandigarh, four from Panchkula and three from Mohali.

Now, Chandigarh has 22 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 11.

Two-day special vax camps at 8 Chandigarh govt schools from today

As part of its efforts to increase vaccination coverage among children, the UT health department will be organising special vaccination camps for the 12-15 age group at eight schools on April 22 and 23.

The camps will be organised at GMSSS, Sector 38 (West); GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMHS, Vikas Nagar; GMSSS, Timber Market Sector 26; GMHS, Sector 49; GMSSS, Dhanas; GMHS, Maloya RC-II; and GSSS, Sector 45. Students of other schools can also get vaccination at these schools between 9 am and 3 pm.

Apart from this, Covid vaccines for children are also available at PGIMER; GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; and the Civil Hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

Recently, the UT administration had said they may soon bar unvaccinated children from attending physical classes at schools after UT adviser Dharam Pal expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination among children.