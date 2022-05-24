Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12

Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday.

On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday.

On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The day before, Chandigarh had recorded 13 cases, Mohali four and Panchkula six.

Those found positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 34 and 40, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran, while all of Mohali district’s cases came from Mohali city.

Currently, 75 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 43 in Mohali and 28 in Panchkula. (HT)

Despite the dip in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload rose from 141 to 146 in the past 24 hours due to fewer recoveries.

At 6%, the daily positivity rate, reflecting the proportion of samples testing positive, was highest in Panchkula, followed by 1.2% in Mohali and 0.69% in Chandigarh.