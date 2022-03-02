Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases double day after lowest tally this year

After dropping to the year’s lowest single-day tally on Monday, tricity’s Covid-19 cases doubled in the past 24 hours.

Compared to 17 cases on Monday, lowest since December 27, the figure spiked to 32 on Tuesday.

The cases rose from eight to 13 in Chandigarh, three to 10 in Mohali and six to nine in Panchkula.

Of the 10 cases in Mohali, seven were reported from Mohali city, and one each from Dhakoli, Lalru and Boothgarh.

But there was no virus-related death across the tricity for the third consecutive day.

Also, tricity’s active cases dropped below 300 after two months. Currently, 145 people are infected in Chandigarh, 98 in Mohali and 47 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was down to 0.7% in Mohali, and tad higher at 1.2% in Chandigarh and 1.7% in Panchkula.

So far, 91,753 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. While 90,443 have recovered, 1,165 have died.

In Mohali, among the 95,568 people found infected till date, 94,323 have been cured, but 1,147 died.

Panchkula’s case count of 44,052 comprises 43,591 recoveries and 414 deaths.