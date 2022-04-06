Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump from one to seven in 24 hours

The rise in Chandigarh tricity’s daily infections also caused the active caseload to climb from 25 to 29 in the past 24 hours. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as seven people were found infected with Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, up from just one the day before.

Four of these infections were reported from Mohali’s Kharar, Dera Bassi and Mohali city areas; while three surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sectors 29 and 50, and Khuda Alisher.

Panchkula did not log any case for the second consecutive day and the 11th time this year.

The rise in daily infections also caused the active caseload to climb from 25 to 29 in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh still has 18 infected patients, Mohali nine and Panchkula two.

On the bright side, there has been no increase in the tricity’s death toll for 34 straight days. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.

