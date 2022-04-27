Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before.
Tuesday’s case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced.
The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. A week ago, only seven fresh cases were detected in the tricity on April 19, following which the daily cases climbed to double digits and have remained so for seven straight days.
Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. Since then, the figure had even dropped to zero multiple times.
The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 12, 17, 19, 27, 41, 44, 45, 47 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Khuda Lahora and Manimajra.
In Mohali, six cases were reported from Mohali, four from Kharar and two from Dera Bassi.
Highest active cases in 41 days
With the rise in daily cases, tricity’s active cases also shot past the 100 mark, a first since March 16.
Compared to 75 infected patients on Monday, the number rose to 101 on Tuesday. At 55, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 38 in Mohali, which was tricity’s overall active case tally a week ago, and eight in Panchkula.
The spike in cases comes a day after the UT administration made masks compulsory in closed environments and announced a fine of ₹500 in case of the order’s violation.
The administration also barred children, aged 12 to 18, who have not received even a single dose of anti-Covid vaccine, from attending physical classes at schools from May 4.
‘UT equipped to tackle surge’
Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The cases are multiplying daily, indicating a possible arrival of the fourth wave. But the UT health department is all geared up to tackle any surge. We are testing around 1,200 people daily, and we have enough beds and medical oxygen available at hospitals. The situation is so far under control.”
However, she cautioned people to wear face masks and follow social distancing in public, along with hand hygiene: “Unvaccinated people must shed hesitancy and get the shot at the earliest to build immunity against the virus. Those eligible for the third dose must also not lose time in getting it.”
In Mohali, assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh said health teams had been told to increase sampling from Wednesday to quickly detect and isolate positive patients.
Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar also said testing had been intensified in the district.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
-
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
-
Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees. While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC's general House meeting.
-
Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian, were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night. One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics