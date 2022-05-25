Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33

While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT’s tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas
The spike in daily Covid cases caused Chandigarh tricity’s active cases to also climb from 146 to 162, highest in the last one week. (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before.

While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT’s tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas.

This caused tricity’s active cases to also climb from 146 to 162, highest in the last one week. Now, 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate came down from 6% to 3.7% in Panchkula between Monday and Tuesday. But rose from 0.69% to 1.14% in Chandigarh and from 1.2% to 1.9% in Mohali in the same period.

