Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 48, highest in 104 days
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 48, highest in 104 days

As many as 48 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday, a first since February 25, when 56 cases were detected
While the daily Covid cases have been fluctuating in the Chandigarh tricity, they had never crossed the 40 mark for the past 104 days. (via REUTERS)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over the 40 mark for the second consecutive day.

As many as 48 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a first since February 25, when 56 cases were detected.

While the daily cases have been fluctuating, they had never crossed the 40 mark for the past 104 days.

Chandigarh reported 25 infections, highest since an equal number of cases on February 26. A total of 13 cases were detected in Mohali and 10 in Panchkula.

Currently, Chandigarh has 136 infected patients, Mohali 59 and Panchkula 39. (HT)
RELATED STORIES

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 25, 28, 33, 37, 38, 44, 45 and 51, Dhanas and Manimajra. Mohali’s cases came from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The spike in daily case tally pushed tricity’s active caseload to 234, a figure never recorded since 247 active cases on March 2.

Currently, Chandigarh has 136 infected patients, Mohali 59 and Panchkula 39.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP